Pak-Turkmenistan transit trade agreement to be signed soon: Envoy

ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov has said that significant progress has been achieved on bilateral transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Turkmenistan and it will be signed soon. It has been agreed to finalise the bilateral trade agreement and a delegation of Turkmenistan’s ministers will soon visit Pakistan in this regard soon, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov said during a meeting with delegation of Pakistani businessmen here Monday.

The delegation comprised of LPG Industry Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar, Zulfiqar Butt, Secretary of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Executive E-Light Group of Companies Muhammad Abbas Malik, Chief Executive Gold Gas Pvt. Ltd Colonel (r) Shafqat Hussain and Director Gold Gas Company Aziz Khalid. Ambassador of Turkmenistan said that an important meeting of the two countries on Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral transit trade agreement was held in Islamabad. It has been agreed to finalize the bilateral trade agreement, he said, adding that a delegation of Turkmenistan’s ministers will visit Pakistan soon. He said that important progress is expected on the transit trade agreement.

He said that Turkmenistan has vast gas reserves. “We have offered to supply cheaper gas to Pakistan from the market,” he said, saying that private sectors of both countries can play a leading role in promoting energy trade. He said the energy agreement with Pakistan will help overcome gas shortages. In the meeting, LPG import from Turkmenistan, price mechanism, transit fee, LPG import through Afghan route and other important issues were discussed. Daru Khan Achakzai, founder president of Pak-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that new ways to promote bilateral cooperation, especially in the energy sector, will be opened. In the meeting, it was emphasized that the government of Pakistan should cooperate with Central Asian states, especially Turkmenistan.