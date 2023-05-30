Pakistan beat Japan 3-2 to qualify for Junior Asia Cup semis

LAHORE - Pakistan qualified for the semifinals after defeating Japan by 3-2 in the last match of their pool in the ongoing Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman on Sunday. With this victory, Pakistan also qualified for the Junior World Cup. The opening goal for Pakistan was scored by Arbaaz Ahmed through a penalty corner in the 23rd minute and the second and third field goals were netted by Abdul Wahab in the 30th and 39th minutes. Pakistan will play a semifinal match against Malaysia on May 31. Team Manager Olympian Hanif Khan, Team Consultant Roelment Altmans, Video Analyst Syed Ali Abbas, Physiotherapist Waqas Mahmood are also with the team. Participating teams in the Asia Junior Hockey Cup have been divided into two pools. Pool A includes Pakistan, India, Japan, Thailand, Chinese Thailand, while Pool B includes Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.