“While seeking revenge, dig two graves -

one for yourself.”

–Douglas Horton

Marianne Bachmeier’s 7-year-old daughter had been killed by her neighbor, Klaus Grabowski, who already had a history of child molestation. He confessed to killing the girl who was found in a cardboard box beside the local canal and immediately, the case went to trial. Bachmeier was already furious that her daughter had been killed and the trial in which the killer attempted to prove that he was not guilty further aggravated her to the point that she desired revenge. On the third day of the trial, she smuggled a .22-caliber Beretta pistol in her purse, pulled it out in the middle of the courtroom and show the killer eight times. He died in the middle of the room in a pool of his own blood. Bachmeier was then faced her own trial after which she was sentenced to six years in prison.