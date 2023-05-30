PFA disposes off 1650 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against adul­teration mafia and disposed of 1650 liters of adul­terated milk. According to a PFA spokesperson, the dairy safety teams checked a vehicle carrying milk at Chowk Qureshi by using a modern lactose ma­chine. The milk in the vehicle was disposed of after its samples failed and a warning notice was issued.

The destroyed milk was used to be supplied at milk shops and diary shops in Muzaffargarh. DG Food Authority said that milk was a basic human food which is consumed by children, young and old and mixing into it is like putting human lives at risk. PFA was working on a mission to ensure the supply of food products free of adulteration and will con­tinue operations on a regular basis against adulter­ants of human food products, especially milk

ABOUT 84PC WHEAT PROCUREMENT TARGET MET IN MUZAFFARGARH

About 84 percent wheat procurement target was achieved in district Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu on direction of the provincial government. Official source said, a total target for the wheat procurement was fixed as 152,741 metric ton out of which 128,853 met until now.