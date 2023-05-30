PHC CJ takes notice of poor conditions at Bara Sub-Jail during visit

Peshawar - Justice Musarrat Hilali, Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, made a surprise visit to the sub-jail Bara in Khyber tribal district.

Every barrack was personally visited by the CJ, who also patiently heard from each prisoner separately. The bulk of complaints were related the absence of the defence attorneys and that prosecution witnesses are adding to the wait times. The CJ gave instructions on how to resolve the prevailing issues.

It was observed that with a large population and only three barracks, the Sub- Jail Bara lacks even the most basic amenities for its inmates. There are too many inmates lodged in the jail, and the barracks have a poor ventilation system and no open spaces. Both contagious infections and other psychological issues are being spread among the prisoners as a result of the prevailing circumstances. Additionally, it was noted that there were no basic first-aid kits, hygiene products, or emergency medications available.

Justice Hilali expressed concern for the situations of convicts who were awaiting trial and ordered the district & sessions judge to quickly resolve the cases.

Instructions were also issued on how the prisoners should be treated and provided with medical care. The Chief Justice directed the IG Prisons, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, and other authorities to investigate the potential for an extension of the Sub-Jail as soon as possible and to submit a report favourably to prevent any undesirable circumstances.