PM phones President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election in the office on third term.

In a telephonic conversation with in the last two decades, under his leadership, Turkiye has made remarkable progress.

He also expressed his belief that under the wise leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye will play a more effective role for the peace and stability in the Islamic world,

Shehbaz Sharif said expressed his desire of early holding of seventh meeting of the high level Strategic Cooperative Council of the two countries

He said that we are eager to welcome the President of Turkiye on his arrival in Pakistan for participation in the meeting.

He told President Erdogan that his participation in the meeting will further promote the strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries in multidimensional fields.