Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM phones President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

PM phones President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election
Web Desk
1:26 PM | May 30, 2023
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election in the office on third term.

In a telephonic conversation with in the last two decades, under his leadership, Turkiye has made remarkable progress.

He also expressed his belief that under the wise leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye will play a more effective role for the peace and stability in the Islamic world,

Shehbaz Sharif said expressed his desire of early holding of seventh meeting of the high level Strategic Cooperative Council of the two countries

He said that we are eager to welcome the President of Turkiye on his arrival in Pakistan for participation in the meeting.

He told President Erdogan that his participation in the meeting will further promote the strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries in multidimensional fields.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023