Police arrest six for carrying  illegal weapons

Rawalpindi- Rawalpindi district police have arrested six accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday. He informed that City, Sadiqabad, Race Course, Airport, and Kalar Syedan police in their ongoing operations held six accused, namely Atif, Ahmed Shah, Zeeshan, Usman, Usman Ali, and Ayaz for carrying illegal weapons and recovered

four pistols of 30 bore, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.