Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Police swing into action against underage drivers, bikers

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police took prompt action against underage motorcyclists and drivers and imposed fines on them under a special traffic education and enforcement campaign, informed a spokesman on Monday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign in order to solve the traffic related problems faced by the citizens on roads, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, campaign is underway against underage bikers, those involved in rash driving and violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of chief traffic officer Islamabad, zonal DSPs are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules.

In this regard, Islamabad capital police already formed special squads to set up special roadblocks on major highways of Islamabad   to take strict legal action against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators.

Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens. While various teams of the education wing are spreading awareness about road safety rules among the road users.

Following the efforts of these measures, several underage motorcyclists and traffic rules violators were fined, while unregistered bikes were also impounded at different police stations.

Parents are also requested to fulfill their responsibility to forbid the minor children not to drive a car or motorbike, the ICT police spokesman added.

