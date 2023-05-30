PPCBL beat Lahore Gymkhana in friendly match

LAHORE-A friendly cricket match was played between The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) and Lahore Gymkhana here at Lahore Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO of the Bank was the chief guest. Lahore Gymkhana Cricket team scored 165 runs in their allotted 40 overs. Najeeb Ullah clinched four wickets while Muhammad Rizwan and Muhammad Muzammil took 2 wickets each. The Bank Cricket team chased down the target in just 16 overs for the loss of three wickets. Openers Zain Farooq and Kabir Ali scored 93 and 57 runs respectively.