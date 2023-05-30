Tuesday, May 30, 2023
PTI Senators condemn violent attacks on military installations

PTI Senators condemn violent attacks on military installations

Call for bringing those behind May 9 riots to book under the law

Imran Mukhtar
May 30, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    In a significant development, a num­ber of Senators belonging to opposi­tion Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday condemned May 9 vio­lent attacks on military installations with one party lawmaker moving a condemnation resolution in the Senate over the issue.

While talking to the media here at the Parliament House, the op­position party lawmakers severe­ly criticized arson and violent attacks on civil and military in­stallations following the arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan by Rangers in a graft case.

PTI Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman also submitted a resolution with the Senate Secretariat that says that “the House strongly condemns the violent attacks on 9th May, 2023 at the GHQ, and Jinnah House, where the Lahore Corps Commander re­sides, was also set on fire.” It add­ed that the protestors not only de­stroyed valuable belongings of the Founding Father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah but also the memorials of the martyrs, histor­ic buildings, mosques, and schools were set on fire and damaged.

“The House extends its unwaver­ing support and shows solidarity with our armed forces and security agencies and the public at large who are affected by these events,” reads the resolution.

In the press talk, Senator Reh­man said that they were real­ly ashamed of the harm done as the country belonged to them. He said that a resolution has been moved in the house to condemn these disturbing events.

PTI Senator Mohammad Huma­yun Mohmand said that all of the lawmakers condemned the May 9 violence and what happened on the day was really sad. At the same time, he also criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a co­alition of ruling parties, for unnec­essarily blaming PTI for the vio­lence and referred to Memogate and Dawn leaks saying that these scan­dals were unearthed when Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were in power respectively.

Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur said that they loved their army and the country. She said that feder­al and Punjab governments should stop violence against women while in police custody. She announced to approach the court and de­manded an independent investiga­tion on the widespread complaints that women were being subject to violence while in jail.

Senator Seemee Ezdi demanded these incidents of violence should be investigated and those who were involved should be brought to book under the law. She questioned how would PTI not stand by those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“If the army does not protect the borders, we cannot breathe in the open air,” she underlined.

Senator Falak Naz paid rich trib­utes to the martyrs of the Paki­stan Army. She said PTI’s manifes­to was not to damage the army’s properties.

Imran Mukhtar

