PTI ticket holders Jamshed Dasti, Imran Dhanotar call on Imran Khan

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holders from Muzaffargarh Jamshed Khan Dasti and Mian Imran Dhanotar called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and discussed the current political situation and the crackdown against PTI across the coun­try. According to the details, PTI ticket holder from Muzaffargarh PP-274 Jamshed Khan Dasti and PTI candidate from PP-273 Mian Imran Dha­notar held a meeting with the party Chairman at his Zaman Park’s residence on Monday. Dr. Saeed and Ayaz Ahmed were also present in the meeting which discussed the ongoing crackdown against the PTI and the prevailing political situ­ation. During the meeting, the PTI ticket holders held out assurance to the PTI chairman that the people of the entire country and especially of Muzaffargarh were standing alongside him for real independence of Pakistan.

PTI CHIEF CONGRATULATES ERDOGAN ON RE-ELECTION AS TURKEY PRESIDENT

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdo­gan on his re-election as President of Turkey. “I would like to congratulate Erdogan on behalf of the people of my country as he is considered to be a friend of Pakistan.”, he said in a statement here. Imran Khan prayed that his fresh five years term as President will bring prosperity to the peo­ple of Turkiye. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday constituted a committee for the preparation of forthcoming Local Govern­ment (LG) Elections in Punjab. The committee would be chaired by former Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, which will comprise Hu­mayun Akhtar, Riaz Fatyana, Rai Aziz Ullah, Faisal Sher Jan, Tariq Din, Hafiz Farhat Wasim Qadir and Ejaz Minhas. The committee will be reporting directly to the Secretary General on a daily basis through the chair.