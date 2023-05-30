Rain lashes parts of capital; turns weather pleasant  

ISLAMABAD - Rain of light to moderate intensity lashed different parts of the federal capital on Monday afternoon, decreasing the day temperatures and turning the weather pleasant.

The rain started as a drizzle around 3:45 pm, turned into light to moderate intensity and continued for a short time. The rain occurred after the westerly wave entered the western and upper parts of the country on Sunday and was likely to persist till May 31 (Wednesday). A number of people visited the popular recreational spots of the capital to enjoy the weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has earlier forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in upper and central parts during this week with occasional gaps while temperatures are likely to remain normal to below normal. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during the dust storm/wind thunderstorm. All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period.