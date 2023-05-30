Rupee sheds 26 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee witnessed 26 paisas devaluation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs285.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs285.15. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs313 and Rs316, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 12 paisas to close at Rs305.99 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.11, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs2.03, whereas an increase of 13 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs352.20 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs352.07.