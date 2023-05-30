Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Saylani Trust delegation calls on Governor Sindh in Karachi

Web Desk
10:04 AM | May 30, 2023
A delegation of the Saylani Welfare International Trust led by its founder and patron Maulana Bashir Farooqi called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori in Karachi.

They discussed about the projects being run by the Saylani Welfare Trust, preparation for Information Technology syllabus, and other issues.

They also discussed IT education being imparted under the Governor’s initiative.

On this occasion, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that fifty thousand youth would be provided with IT education. He said that he wants to make Karachi an IT hub.

