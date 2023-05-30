Tuesday, May 30, 2023
SCCI chief vows to raise business community’s issues at every forum

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2023
Peshawar     -    The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has reaffirmed its determination to champion the concerns of the business community at all relevant platforms.

Acting President Ejaz Khan Afridi expressed this commitment during discussions with several delegations of traders at the chamber house on Monday.

The delegations consisted of prominent figures such as Saddar Gul, President of Anjuman-e-Tajraan Kochi Bazar; Fazl-e-Wahid, President of the Pakistan Chemists and Drug Association GT Road Peshawar; Faiz Rasool, former President of Shah Qabool Bazar; Ishtiaq Paracha, and Raza Khan Afridi, Bara Power Looms Association, along with Daud Khan, CEO of Musa Silk Factory, among others.

Members of the delegations conveyed warm congratulations to Ejaz Afridi on assuming the role of Acting President of the chamber and expressed optimism about his influential role in addressing their issues.

During the event, Ejaz Afridi emphasized that any form of discrimination or injustice against traders and shopkeepers would not be tolerated. He further stated that the SCCI is committed to selfless service for the business community, assuring the traders that the chamber’s doors would always remain open for their concerns.

Ejaz Afridi urged the government to provide necessary facilities and incentives to traders, shopkeepers, and industrialists, highlighting their significant contribution as a major source of employment for numerous individuals and families.

