SMBR chairs meeting about pending cases

LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired the second meeting regarding pending mutation cases across all districts of Punjab at his office here on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Tariq Qurashi, Member (Taxes), Saira Umar, Director General of the Punjab Land Record Authority, Romaan Burana, Deputy Secretary (Staff) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-General) Lahore. Member (Taxes) and DG Punjab Land Record Authority informed the meeting that all the commissioners and deputy commissioners had been requested to dispose of pending mutation cases in their respective districts and divisions. The process of approving pending mutation cases in all districts had already commenced, he added. The SMBR suggested that a four-member committee under the leadership of deputy commissioners be set up to oversee pending transfers. The committee should include ADC (Revenue), Assistant Commissioners, Sub Registrars, and officers of the Punjab Land Record Authority. He emphasized that the delay in the disposal of pending mutation cases after payment of registration fees was unjustifiable and an added burden on the public. While issuing strict orders regarding the disposal of pending mutation cases, the SMBR noted that the transfer process should be completed within seven days without fail.