SMBR chairs meeting about pending cases

LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Ja­ved chaired the second meeting regarding pend­ing mutation cases across all districts of Punjab at his office here on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Tariq Qurashi, Member (Taxes), Saira Umar, Di­rector General of the Pun­jab Land Record Author­ity, Romaan Burana, Deputy Secretary (Staff) and Ad­ditional Deputy Commis­sioner (ADC-General) La­hore. Member (Taxes) and DG Punjab Land Record Authority informed the meeting that all the com­missioners and deputy commissioners had been requested to dispose of pending mutation cases in their respective districts and divisions. The process of approving pending mu­tation cases in all districts had already commenced, he added. The SMBR sug­gested that a four-member committee under the lead­ership of deputy commis­sioners be set up to over­see pending transfers. The committee should include ADC (Revenue), Assistant Commissioners, Sub Reg­istrars, and officers of the Punjab Land Record Au­thority. He emphasized that the delay in the disposal of pending mutation cases af­ter payment of registration fees was unjustifiable and an added burden on the public. While issuing strict orders regarding the dis­posal of pending mutation cases, the SMBR noted that the transfer process should be completed within seven days without fail.