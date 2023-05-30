Tuesday, May 30, 2023
State minister addresses public gathering in Girdi  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Minister of State (MoS) for Overseas Pakistanis Sardar Saleem Haidar has said that he is aware of the problems being faced by the people living in far flung areas of Attock district and efforts are being made to bring these areas at par with the developed one. He said this while addressing a gathering in village Girdi (almost 125 km away from district headquarters) where a large number of notables announced to join PPP.  Saleem Haidar said that the doors of his office and house are always open for public. 

 The state minister also condemned the 9th May incidents and said that those responsible be brought to justice and said that all the nation is behind the defence forces and the nefarious designs of our enemies will never succeed.

 

