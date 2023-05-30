Those making futile efforts to drive a wedge between people, Pak Army will fail: COAS

General Syed Asim Munir says people of Pakistan have given a befitting reply to nefarious designs of enemy and their collaborators n Nexus between internal collusive elements, external forces has amply been exposed to nation.

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday visited Quetta Garrison where he addressed officers of Command and Staff Col­lege Quetta.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), COAS while addressing the officers emphasised upon opera­tional preparedness for convention­al, sub-conventional and 5th Genera­tion Warfare. COAS said, “Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will never be able to succeed Insha Allah.”

“Armed Forces of Pakistan remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their Armed Forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.”

COAS further stated that the nexus between the internal col­lusive elements and external forces to create instability has amply been exposed to the peo­ple of Pakistan. Pak Army, be­ing one of the strongest armies of the world, with the blessings of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pak, can nei­ther be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah.

COAS also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was ear­lier received by Commander Quetta Corps.

Meanwhile, The British Ar­my’s Chief of the General Staff (CGS), General Sir Patrick Sand­ers arrived on Monday in Paki­stan for a five-day Defence En­gagement visit as part of the longstanding defence cooper­ation agreement between the two countries.

During his visit, General Sir Patrick Sanders would meet with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Mu­nir, alongside other Defence Engagement activities and discussions on bilateral mili­tary cooperation in response to climate change related cri­ses would be a key focus of the visit, a news release said. The depth and warmth of the UK-Pakistan military relation­ship and friendship, under­pinned by a shared history and ‘living bridge’ diaspora links, was highly valued by the UK.

The existing Defence relation­ship includes Pakistani officers undertaking training at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sand­hurst, the Advance Command and Staff Course and the Royal College of Defence Studies.

General Sir Patrick Sanders’ visit comes almost one year af­ter Pakistan’s devastating floods which left nearly one third of the country submerged and af­fected an estimated 33 million people. The UK’s Ministry of De­fence was directly involved in providing assistance for flood relief operations, airlifting in eight boats and ten portable generators at the request of Pa­kistan’s Chief of Army Staff.