Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for involvement in robberies, drugs delivery  

STAFF REPORT
May 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Orangi Town area arrested two of a robbers gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.  According to a news release on Monday, the arrested were identified as Shahab and Asif.  The arrested were also involved in providing arms on rent to robbers for street crimes. They also revealed their involvement in drugs delivery on a daily basis from Balochistan to Karachi.  Arrested confessed to committing more than 30 robberies in Orangi Town,  Nazimabad, SITE Area, Clifton and other areas during which they snatched 50 mobile phones and cash Rs0.1 million. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.  Arrested alongwith recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1685334428.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023