Two former MPAs part ways with PTI

FAISALABAD - Two more former members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) part­ed ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday. Various other party leaders also accompanied them during the announcement made at a press conference.

Former MPAs -- Chaudhry Akhtar Ali, Shakeel Shahid -- and party leaders -- Ihtesham Javed, Rana Zahid Mahmood and Rana Israr -- told the media at a local hotel they could not remain as­sociated with a political party which was involved in desecra­tion of martyrs and vandalism at Pakistan Army installations.

The political leaders said that they had been impressed by the slogan of real change and joined the PTI, but the in­cidents of May 9 shocked them. That was why, they decided to separate themselves from the party, they added. They also condemned the May 9 inci­dents and demanded an exem­plary punishment for the ele­ments involved in it.

SECURITY GUARD KILLED DURING ROBBERY

Unidentified bandits shot dead a security guard over resistance during a robbery bid in the area of Mansoorabad police station, while the city police officer (CPO) took note of the incident and directed SP Madina Town to submit a re­port immediately. A police spokes­man, Sub-Inspector Junaid, said here on Monday that two robbers broke the locks of a local textile factory and entered the prem­ises. A security guard, 55-year-old Akhtar, however, offered resis­tance after seeing the robbers. The criminals opened fire and injured the guard seriously. He was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

CPO Usman Akram Gondal directed Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town Kamran As­ghar to probe the matter and submit a report. He also consti­tuted a special team compris­ing IT expert police officials and directed them to trace where­abouts of the culprits.