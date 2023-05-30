USAID-ERDA provides seed support to farmers in Orakzai

Peshawar - USAID-ERDA provided certified maize, sunflower, and red bean seeds to 2,800 farmers in District Orakzai on Monday, with the aim of improving food security in the region.

The beneficiaries include 20 percent women and the under- served population. The programme has distributed improved and certified varieties of maize and red bean and hybrid sunflower for Kharif season of 2023.

The programme aims to support farmers of Orakzai by providing certified and improved seeds of more productive varieties of maize, sunflower, and red beans.

According to the Crop Statistic Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2020-2021, the total cultivated area of District Orakzai is 17,908 hectares, where only 10 percent is arable and suitable for cultivation.