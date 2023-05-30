Wapda win men, women tennis titles in National Games

LAHORE-Pakistan Wapda won the men and women trophies of the tennis event by winning five gold medals in the 34th National Games at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Monday.

The event was conducted by Balochistan Tennis Association in collaboration with Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari graced the medal ceremony as chief guest and gave away medals and prizes to the winners. DG Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khoso, President BTA Justice Ejaz Yousaf, SEVP PTF Iftikhar Rashid, Secretary PTF Col (R) Gul Rehman, DDG PSB Saeed Akhtar and large number of tennis lovers were also present at the concluding ceremony.

In the men’s singles final, Aqeel Khan (Wapda) defeated spirited Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Army) by his attacking game in both sets to win the gold medal with 7-5, 6-1. In the ladies’ final, Sarah Mahboob (Wapda) stunned Ushna Suhail (Wapda) 6-4, 3-6(10-8) to win the gold medal in the National Games.

Speaking on the occasion, the IPC Minister congratulated all the medal winners and appreciated the efforts of all players and coaches from the participating teams. Ehsan Mazari also congratulated the Balochistan government for conducting the successful National Games and said that the athletes got an opportunity to show their skills in the National Games.

The Minister said that more sports competitions will promote sports in the country as well as young talented players, who won the medals will be encouraged. Wapda won five gold medals to win the event while Army won one gold medal in the tennis event.

Meanwhile, the Punjab sports contingent added two more medals to its tally at the 34th National Games on Monday in Quetta. The Punjab athletes have taken their tally of medals to 65 including three gold medals, 11 silver and 51 bronze medals so far in the ongoing National Games. DG SBP Dr Asif Tufail greeted all medal winners of Punjab and hoped that they would work harder to earn more medals.

As per latest results, a Punjab athlete won a bronze medal in the discus throw competition while another bronze medal came Punjab’s way when a weightlifter secured third position in 73kg weight category behind Army and Wapda competitors. In table tennis women’s singles semifinal, Hoor Fawad of Army defeated Punjab’s Fatima Khan 4-3 (5-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 6-11, 11-6).