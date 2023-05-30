Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain expected in various parts of country

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with few hailstorm and isolated heavy falls) is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper/eastern Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit seventeen, Murree fourteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather chances of rain and win thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag , Baramulla, Jammu, Pulwama and Shopian, while partly cloudy chances of rain wind thunderstorm in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Baramulla eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh four, Pulwama, Shopian ten and Anantnag nine degree centigrade.