Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Woman shot injured by husband in court premises  

STAFF REPORT
May 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A woman was shot injured within the premises of City Court on Monday while the accused involved was arrested from the spot.  According to SSP City Arif Aziz, victim namely Saima was shot injured by her husband identified as Sikandar over a marital dispute.  Both had appeared in court for their case hearing at East Court. The victim had come with her father, a policeman, for the hearing of her case.  Accused Sikandar grabbed pistol of victim’s father and shot her injured during a heated exchange of words. Victim Saima was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. The accused had been arrested and further investigations were underway.

 

