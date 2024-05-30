28 die, 20 injured in Balochistan bus crash

QUETTA - At least 28 people including women and children were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in District Washuk on Wednesday. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the over-speeding passenger coach heading from Turbat to Quetta met with an accident at Washuk. According to Rescue 1122, the ill-fated passenger coach was en route when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Washuk.

Rescue 1122 and other emergency response teams initiated a rescue operation and transported the injured to hospital for urgent medical treatment. An emergency was declared at the hospital, with an urgent appeal for blood donations for the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday has ordered to shift the injured of Basima Bus accident to Quetta by Air Ambulance for best medical treatment. The Balochistan government owned helicopter left for Panjgur to pick up the injured people. Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti directed for the immediate transfer of the seriously injured to Quetta and should provide best medical treatment. Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Ali said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan, the 10 seriously injured people will be transferred to Quetta in a short time.

Pakistan Army also took the lead in the rescue operations of Basima Bus accident.

Along with government of Balochistan, a helicopter of Pakistan Army also reached Panjgur to transfer the injured to Quetta.

District administrations of Panjgur and Washuk, police force, Jwans of Levies, FC South are engaged in the rescue operations.

The chief minister expressed sorrow over the losses of precious lives and those who were injured in the bus falling into a ravine near Washuk while travelling from Turbat to Quetta.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident.

Sarfraz Bugti expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who died in the bus accident and shared the grief of the families of the deceased.