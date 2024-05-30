367 SMIU graduates receive degrees, 18 get medals at 5th convocation

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s 5th convocation was held here on Wednesday at a local hotel, where 367 graduates of different batches including Fall 2021, Spring 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, were conferred degrees. Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori along with Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai and Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Sindh Dr Tariq Rafi awarded the degrees to the students of Masters and Bachelors of Faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Education. In the convocation, 18 medals were awarded to the graduates of SMIU who had highest academic performances in their respective faculties. The Governor Sindh/Chancellor Muhammad Kamran Tessori awarded two Gold medals and seven Silver medals to the graduates. The Gold medals were awarded to Hiba Abdul Naeem (Batch of Fall 2018) and Raheel (Batch of Fall-2019). Among the Silver Medal recipients were Danish Ul Hassan (Faculty of Information Technology, Fall-2018), Hiba Abdul Naeem (Faculty of Management, Business Administration, and Commerce and Management, Fall-2018), Mahreen (Faculty of Social Sciences, Fall-2018), Muhammad Hannan Hassan Ali (Faculty of Information Technology, Fall-2019), Raheel (Faculty of Management, Business Administration, and Commerce and Management, Fall-2019), Saba Jalil (Faculty of Social Sciences, Fall-2019) and Maham (Faculty of Education, Fall-2019). Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai and guest of honor Chairman Sindh HEC Dr Tariq Rafi awarded nine Bronze medals to the students who had highest CGPAs in their respective programs. Among the recipients of the Bronze Medals were Danish Ul Hassan (BS Computer Science, Fall-2018), Areebah Noor (BBA, Fall-2018), Hiba Abdul Naeem (BS Accounting and Finance, Fall-2018), Mahreen (BS Media Studies, Fall-2018), Muhammad Hannan Hassan Ali (BS Computer Science, Fall-2019), Raheel (BBA, Fall-2019), Afaf Ameer (BS Accounting and Finance, Fall-2019), Saba Jalil (BS Media Studies, Fall-2019) and Maham (Bachelors of BS Education, Fall-2019). On this occasion, Waseem Bozdar, graduate from the class of 2022, department of Media and Communication Studies of SMIU, delivered valedictory address, in which, he represented the culmination of hard work, perseverance and achievement amongst his peers.

The convocation was attended by Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu, VC of different universities, academicians, heads of different departments of government of Sindh, parents of the graduating students, faculty and officers of SMIU attended the convocation.

Earlier, addressing the convocation Governor Sindh/Chancellor of the Public Sector Universities Muhammad Kamran Tessori said that it was a pleasure for him to preside over the convocation of such a great and historic Institution Sindh Madressatul Islam University, where founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had received his early education.

Addressing the 5th Convocation of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) here, he congratulated the passing out students. The Governor advised the students to follow the footprints of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who devoted his entire life for the well-being of the nation.

The Governor Sindh further said that our youth has a bright future ahead in their life.

Although, he said, they want to get a job immediately after getting degrees to fulfil their dreams, but they must understand that everything takes time, consistency and patience which are the keys to be successful in the life. He said passing out students may face hurdles, in their life but they don’t have to be disappointed. These challenges shall test their nerves. They must be consistent with their goals and realize that their parents sacrificed their dreams to support the academic career of their children.

The Governor said that our country needs services, skills, passion, loyalty, patriotism, compassion and intelligence of our youth. “Most of the times brilliant minds follow western dreams and leave our country which ultimately benefits them individually and host countries at large but their own country is deprived of their great talent,” the Governor added.

He further said that our young generation should understand that the circumstances in our country was going very crucial at this moment. In these hard times, you have to be a great support to your country with your skills and talent, he stressed.

Governor said he fully acknowledge the contribution of SMIU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon towards growth and development of the university.

He saluted the efforts and hard work of the Vice Chancellor, faculty and staff for development of the university.

The Governor announced two coasters/busses and a computer lab comprising of 50 computers for SMIU.

Earlier, in his welcome address Prof. Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon, Vice Chancellor SMIU thanked the Governor Sindh, Minister for Universities and Boards who attended the convocation. He said he feel highly pleased to congratulate his dearest students and their proud parents for their presence in this wonderful convocation.

Dr Sahrai said, all the stakes of the university, faculty, officers and supporting staff, need to have a strong chemistry to produce a wonderful graduate, to produce a groomed person, and to produce a responsible global citizen and for this, we have made all efforts to prove this mechanism.

Referring to the 5th Asia-Europe Rectors’ Conference held at Czech Republic in 2016, Dr Sahrai said, he had said at that conference that in the 21st century institutes shall receive the students as their customers and send-off them as quality products. “I and my faculty members are pretty confident today that the product which we are sending in the mainstream of this country and global stream of the world will serve with utmost responsibility, integrity and honesty,”

the VC said.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai added that SMIU carries legacy of 140 years with credit of producing visionary leadership, educationist, sports champions, rather he says icons of every field and top of everything the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. However, being a university, SMIU is just 12 years old starting with five programs and 129 students and today, it is running 16 programs, having student population of around 6000 with around 100 faculty members out of which 42% PhD and 200 supporting staff and SMIU have also established its recognition and space at the provincial, national and international level.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai also talked on achievements of the SMIU and said the development of SMIU could not have been possible without continual support and trust of the Government of Sindh under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and patronage of honourable Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori.

He said he is thankful to the Chairman Federal Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Chairman Sindh HEC Prof. Dr Tariq Rafi for having their persistent professional support for the development of the university. He also thanked the Ministry of Universities and Boards and all sister universities for their contribution and support to SMIU.

Dr Tariq Rafi, Chairman Sindh HEC congratulated the passing out students, VC, faculty and other staff on organising the successful convocation. He hoped that fresh graduates will contribute in the country’s development with their knowledge, wisdom, and skills.