4th round of Pak-Greece bilateral political consultations held

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan delegation at the 4th Round of Pakistan-Greece Bilateral Political Consultations in Athens, Greece on Wednesday. 

Director General for Political Affairs, Ambassador Roussos Koundouros led the Greek side. 

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and discussed regional and global developments. They agreed to work together on all issues of mutual interest. In Athens, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan was also received by Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexandra Papadopoulou.

OUR STAFF REPORT

