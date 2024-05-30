ADB announces $180m project for coastal areas of Sindh

Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced $180 million project to restore forests, drains, and roads in the coastal areas of Sindh.

According to a statement released by Sindh Ministry of Irrigation and Food, the project aims to protect the coastal areas, provide employment opportunities for the local population, and ensure sustainable economic development.

The project was announced during a meeting between Sindh Minister for Irrigation and Food, Jam Khan Shoro, and a delegation from the ADB, led by Team Leader Dr David Freuilich.

“The ADB is committed to supporting Pakistan in addressing environmental pollution, promoting food security, agricultural development, and cultural heritage preservation,” said Dr Freuilich.

The project will focus on restoring drains, roads, and forests in the coastal areas of Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin, which have been severely affected by recent rains and floods. “A survey, design, and mapping of the Indus Delta in Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal will be conducted before the project begins,” said Minister Jam Khan Shoro.”

The minister also suggested increasing the capacity of the Karo Gondro drain and including the Shakoor drain in the project.

The ADB’s $180 million loan will be used to fund the project, which is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy and environment.