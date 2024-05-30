Thursday, May 30, 2024
Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates Nestle’s clean and safe drinking water facility in Narowal
PR
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -   Federal Minister for Planning & Development, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry inaugurated Nestlé Pakistan’s clean and safe drinking water facility in Narowal that aims to cater to more than 10,000 people in the district. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said “Access to clean and safe drinking water is an absolute necessity for all of us, and I am touched that Nestlé has focused its community efforts for the people of Narowal. It is a remarkable contribution, and I am hopeful that people will truly benefit from this.”

During the inauguration, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are committed to Creating Shared Value (CSV) throughout our value chain for communities and the inauguration of this eighth clean safe drinking water facility is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact for families, communities and the planet.” Nestlé Pakistan has already developed and is currently managing seven clean and safe drinking water facilities around its manufacturing sites in Sheikhupura, Kabirwala, Khanewal and Islamabad.

Govt all set to resolve rising production costs, industry issues: Jam Kamal

 With the inauguration of this facility in Narowal, approximately 80,000 people will have access to clean and safe drinking water daily through these facilities.

The Narowal facility will use ultrafiltration water treatment technology with capacity to supply up to 3,000 liters per hour of clean and safe drinking water. It will utilize a multi-stage filtration process, with monitoring systems that guarantee consistent quality and a UV disinfection unit providing an extra layer of protection. The plant is also equipped with energy-efficient pumps and utilizes sustainable practices to minimize its environmental footprint.

Tags:

PR

