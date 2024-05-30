All approved shutdowns cancelled till 5th June due to heatwave: IESCO 

Islamabad - Due to ongoing heatwave IESCO management has decided to cancel all approved shut downs till 5th June 2024. Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan stated that currently IESCO is getting electricity quota from national grid as per running electricity demand therefore no load management is being carried out in entire IESCO region.

He said that due to ongoing development works i.e road widening, construction of new roads and bridges etc for shifting of IESCO installations to a suitable location on the request of district administration’s an emergent shutdowns are being given for short duration which may not be considered as load shedding/ load management.

Chief emphasized to avoid use of air conditioners, irons, and water motors during peak hours from 7 PM to 11 PM (June to August) to save electricity and to reduce their monthly electricity bill.

For prompt handling of customers complaints relevant SDO complaints office, Helpline number 118, SMS number 8118 and CCMC numbers 051-9252933-34 are available round the clock.