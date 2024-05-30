Azerbaijan's foreign minister reaches Islamabad on two-day official visit

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has arrived in Islamabad on two-day official visit.

He was warmly received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ahmed Naseem Warraich.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to hold important meetings with key Pakistani officials.

He will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss bilateral relations and regional matters of mutual interest.