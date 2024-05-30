Weather is a precious gift from nature. Each season ends in its own time, giving way to the next. There are four seasons in a year, manifested in various forms such as clouds and rain. Due to changing weather patterns, climate change has occurred, making life hard and complicated for individuals. Climate change is a paramount issue that significantly impacts the environment and causes problems like heavy rain and floods, which affect humans severely.

The main causes of climate change are deforestation and the burning of fossil fuels. Climate change has a profound impact on globalization and the greenhouse effect, which in turn causes multiple hardships for people’s lives. Pakistan faces numerous climate effects worldwide. I earnestly implore the government to address this issue effectively.

PALWASHA ABDUL JABBAR,

Karachi.