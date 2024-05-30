CM Gandapur approves action plan against narcotics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved action plan against use of narcotics.

In a meeting presided over by the CM, responsibilities of relevant departments were determined and decided to setup a special task force against narcotics.

It was decided that services of the private institutions would also be taken to rehabilitate around 2,000 addicts. It was informed that the drug’s use has been on the rise in the educational institutions.

A secret and compulsory screening of the students will also be done and reports shared with the parents only.

The meeting approved action against the drug paddlers.

The CM said the usage of drugs had increased to an alarming level for which serious and coordinated measures for effective prevention were need of the hour.