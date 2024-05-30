Thursday, May 30, 2024
CM Maryam says govt trying to attain economic development

Web Desk
10:07 PM | May 30, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the government is trying to attain the economic development of the province.

She expressed these view while speaking on the occasion of inauguration of various projects at the Sheikhupura Quaid-e-Azam Business Park.

She said construction of garment city at the park would empower thousands of women.

Maryam directed the authorities to complete the link roads of the project, Garment City plug-and-play, in one month and plant trees on large scale.

She summoned the RPO and ordered him to improve law and order situation in 10 days.

She planted a sapling at the premises of the park and said she wanted to resolve all issues of the business community to increase exports and employment.

