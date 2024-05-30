Committee formed to enhance quality of HEIs in KP

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department, following directives from the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, establishes a Committee/Taskforce dedicated to formulating policy recommendations for higher education in the province.

The Committee, led by Khyber Medical University vice-chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, includes members from various educational institutions. Its primary objective is to address challenges and enhance Quality Assurance in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Focus areas include assessing the current state of higher education, identifying causes of financial crises in major universities, and developing a comprehensive Higher Education Sectoral Plan.

Furthermore, the Committee aims to enhance industry-academic collaborations, optimize resource utilization, and ensure inclusivity by addressing cultural considerations.

Recommendations formulated by the Committee will be presented to the Provincial Cabinet for approval within 30 days, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving higher education standards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa HEIs.