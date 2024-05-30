Court seeks NAB’s reply in BRT IT Company case

Peshawar - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to respond regarding a petition challenging the freezing of two accounts belonging to a private company managing the IT system of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

A division bench, comprising Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Wiqar Ahmad, heard the petition filed by Abdul Nasir, director of LMKR Resources Pakistan.

Barrister Qasim Wadood and Babar Khan Yousafzai represented the petitioner, while Deputy Prosecutor General Azim Dad appeared for NAB.

The petitioner’s counsels informed the bench that their client’s company was responsible for the IT system of the BRT, which included ticketing, bus timings, security camera installation, and operations at various stations.

They explained that NAB, KP had launched an investigation into alleged embezzlement in the BRT project, issuing a call-up notice to the petitioner’s company. The company director, Atif Raees, had requested more time from NAB as he was traveling abroad, but on April 4, 2024, NAB’s chairman froze two of the company’s accounts. This action severely impacted on the company’s financial operations and the functioning of the BRT.

The counsels argued that the accountability court had endorsed NAB’s action, even though two other companies, Beijing Santel Technology and Beijing E-. Hualu Information Technology Company Limited, were running the IT system for the BRT.

They referenced several high court and Supreme Court rulings stating that an accused person’s accounts cannot be frozen until proven guilty. They presented precedents from the Islamabad High Court and other courts indicating that NAB cannot freeze accounts even with sufficient evidence against an accused.

The lawyers argued that NAB had no evidence against their client and had not provided an inquiry report. They requested the court to order the unfreezing of the accounts to prevent the potential closure of the BRT due to financial constraints.

In response, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Azim Dad stated that he would submit a reply. The court adjourned the hearing until June 12.