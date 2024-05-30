DC directs for availability of roti at Rs13

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the price control magistrates to ensure availability of 100 grams roti at Rs13 across the district. After chairing a meeting, he said that the Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz was committed to provide maximum relief to the masses. In this connection, a mechanism was evolved to ensure the availability of daily use commodities at fixed price.

Therefore, the price control magistrates should implement the price control mechanism in letter and spirit by taking strict action against profiteering and overcharging.

He also directed the price control magistrates to increase number of their daily inspections and ensure display of rate lists at conspicuous places at all shops and stalls so that no shopkeeper could dare for overcharging.

He said that prices of fruits and vegetables have also witnessed a substantial decrease. Therefore, fruits of this price reduction should also be disseminated to the general public, he added.