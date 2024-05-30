Development work underway in all districts of Karachi without discrimination: Deputy Mayor

KARACHI - Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad said that work is underway on transportation projects in the city so that people can easily access transportation and development work is underway in all seven districts of Karachi without discrimination. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s head office on Wednesday. He said that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, work would continue for the development of the city. City Council Deputy Parliamentary Leader of the People’s Party, Dil Muhammad, and Jumman Darwan were also present on the occasion. He said that this city needs service, not politics. We will all work together on one platform for the betterment of the city. The Pakistan People’s Party has served the people without discrimination and will continue to do so, he said. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made this country an atomic power, and serving this city is Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision. He said that the People’s Party has made invaluable sacrifices for the democracy of this country. Deputy Mayor said that work has been done at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital under the instructions of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, and a nursing school has been opened at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, which will facilitate students’ access to education.