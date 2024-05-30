DIG admits challenges in police reform

HYDERABAD - Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Range, Tariq Razzak Dharijo, responding to the recommendations of Chamber President Farooq Shaikhani, acknowledged the challenges in transforming police station culture. The DIG pointed out that efforts are underway to enhance this culture through technology. He stated that the primary responsibility of the police is to safeguard the lives and property of citizens, this goal cannot be achieved without the cooperation of both businessmen and the general public. The DIG revealed that 120 officers previously assigned to unnecessary duties have been reassigned to 15 force, with the aim of increasing this number to 300. Additionally, 580 new recruits are set to join the Hyderabad police force after completing their training within a year. The Sindh government has included Hyderabad in the Safe City project, and there are plans to upgrade the emergency response system, 15, similar to the model used in Karachi. The 15 services have already commenced operations in Latifabad and Hatri. A comprehensive crackdown on organized crime is in progress throughout Sindh, targeting 200 major offenders in Hyderabad alone.