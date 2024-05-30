DIG Ops holds open court

ISLAMABAD - The DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that police is committed to resolve public issues on priority basis as well as to maintain law and order in capital. He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the open court held at his office here on Wednesday. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion. During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame. He further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard. He emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

DIG Ops holds meeting with SDPOs, SHOs

Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Operations Syed Ali Raza held meetings with SDPOs and SHOs here on Wednesday. On this occasion, DIG Operations Islamabad directed all police officers to maintain high vigilance in the city to eradicate crimes and ensure an effective crackdown against criminals. DIG Operations said that the criminal gangs, absconders, criminals involved in murder, kidnapping, proclaimed offenders, TOs, drug dealers, professional beggars should be arrested as soon as possible. He further directed all officers to arrest offenders involved in heinous crimes, especially those involved in murder and robbery cases. The DIG Operations said that the Islamabad Police are conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city.

He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.

He further said patrolling squads should be made more effective, there is zero tolerance on corruption, postings at police stations will be done only on the basis of performance, he added. DIG Operations said that zero tolerance policy will be adopted on negligence, and strict departmental action will have to be faced for negligence in protecting the life and property of the citizens, protection of life and property of citizens is our top priority, he maintained.