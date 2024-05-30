Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

District govt launches anti-encroachment operation on Adiala Road

israr ahmed rawalpindi The enforcement department of district government on Wednesday launched a large-scale operation against illegal infrastructure and encroachment along with Adiala Road. The operation against market encroachment is being launched by district government following the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for facilitating the commuters and easing traffic flow. But on the other hand, people claimed that the exercise by district government is a baseles exercise because only one foot shades and billboards are being removed and encroachers would return in a day or two. According to details, a massive operation against encroachments was conducted at Adiala Road and some cantonment areas. The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Almas Sabahe. The areas where illegal infrastructure was demolished including Khuwaja Corporation, Mubarak Lane, Dhama Morr, Chungi Number 20, Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Hill View and Jarahi. During the campaign, the stalls, clothes, and vendors were removed from the roads and cleared for traffic, informed an officer of district government while talking to The Nation. He said that the government is committed to remove illegal infrastructure from the cantonment and Zila Council area. He said that endorsements causing troubles for commuters as well as for padestrians. He said that the government will continue operation against encroachments without any discrimination.

Israr Ahmad
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   The enforcement department of district government on Wednesday launched a large-scale operation against illegal infrastructure and encroachment along with Adiala Road.

 The operation against market encroachment is being launched by district government following the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for facilitating the commuters and easing traffic flow.

 But on the other hand, people claimed that the exercise by district government is a baseles exercise because only one foot shades and billboards are being removed and encroachers would return in a day or two.

 According to details, a massive operation against encroachments was conducted at Adiala Road and some cantonment areas. 

The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Almas Sabahe. The areas where illegal infrastructure was demolished including Khuwaja Corporation, Mubarak Lane, Dhama Morr, Chungi Number 20, Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Hill View and Jarahi.

KP CM aide praises historical significance of Sethi House

 During the campaign, the stalls, clothes, and vendors were removed from the roads and cleared for traffic, informed an officer of district government while talking to The Nation. 

He said that the government is committed to remove illegal infrastructure from the cantonment and Zila Council area.

 He said that endorsements causing troubles for commuters as well as for padestrians. 

He said that the government will continue operation against encroachments without any discrimination.

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024