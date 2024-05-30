District govt launches anti-encroachment operation on Adiala Road

Rawalpindi - The enforcement department of district government on Wednesday launched a large-scale operation against illegal infrastructure and encroachment along with Adiala Road.

The operation against market encroachment is being launched by district government following the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for facilitating the commuters and easing traffic flow.

But on the other hand, people claimed that the exercise by district government is a baseles exercise because only one foot shades and billboards are being removed and encroachers would return in a day or two.

According to details, a massive operation against encroachments was conducted at Adiala Road and some cantonment areas.

The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Almas Sabahe. The areas where illegal infrastructure was demolished including Khuwaja Corporation, Mubarak Lane, Dhama Morr, Chungi Number 20, Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Hill View and Jarahi.

During the campaign, the stalls, clothes, and vendors were removed from the roads and cleared for traffic, informed an officer of district government while talking to The Nation.

He said that the government is committed to remove illegal infrastructure from the cantonment and Zila Council area.

He said that endorsements causing troubles for commuters as well as for padestrians.

He said that the government will continue operation against encroachments without any discrimination.