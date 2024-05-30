Thursday, May 30, 2024
ECP delists PTI intra-party election case

Web Desk
12:32 PM | May 30, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted the PTI intra-party election case due to the non-availability of bench.

The ECP in a notice released Thursday stated that next date of hearing will be announced later.

It may be mentioned here that PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raoof Hassan, who had acted as party’s chief federal election commissioner, were put on notice for today's [Thursday] hearing.

The ECP had raised seven objections on the PTI intra-party elections on March 3.

