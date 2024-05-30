England Women crush Pakistan in third ODI to seal series victory

CHELMSFORD - England Women’s cricket team secured a crushing 178-run victory over Pakistan Women in the third and final One Day International (ODI), thanks to a century from Nat Sciver-Brunt. This win sealed a 2-0 series triumph for the hosts in the ICC Women’s Championship.

At Chelmsford, England won the toss and opted to bat first, posting an imposing total of 302 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs. Sciver-Brunt led the charge with an unbeaten 124 runs off 117 balls, hitting 14 fours and 2 sixes, marking her ninth century in ODIs. She received solid support from Danni Wyatt, who contributed 44 runs, and Alice Capsey, who remained not out with 39 runs.

Sciver-Brunt and Wyatt put together a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket, while Sciver-Brunt and Capsey added an unbeaten 87 runs for the sixth wicket. In Pakistan’s bowling attack, Umm Hani was the standout performer, taking 2 wickets for 47 runs.

Chasing a formidable target, Pakistan Women were bowled out for a mere 124 runs in 29.1 overs. Muneeba Ali was the top scorer forPakistan with 47 runs, hitting seven boundaries. England’s Sophie Ecclestone shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs, which also saw her completing 100 wickets in ODI cricket.

Nat Sciver-Brunt continued her all-round excellence by claiming 2 wickets for 11 runs, and Lauren Bell chipped in with 2 wickets for 26 runs. England’s comprehensive victory in the third ODI came after they had already won the first match of the series by 37 runs in Derby.

The second ODI in Taunton was abandoned due to rain, rendering it a no-result. This ODI series win follows England’s clean sweep in the three-match T20 International series against Pakistan, which they won 3-0.

Scores in Brief

ENGLAND 302/5 in 50 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 124* not out, Danni Wyatt 44, Alice Capsey 39* not out; Umm Hani 2/47) beat PAKISTAN 124 all out in 29.1 overs (Muneeba Ali 47; Sophie Ecclestone 3/15, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/11, Lauren Bell 2/26) by 178 runs.