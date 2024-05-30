EU launches new programmes to promote skills, clean energy in GB

The European Union has launched two flagship programmes to promote skills and clean energy in Gilgit Baltistan through its youth skill development programme.

The launch event was participated by Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, the EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka, Head of Development Cooperation- Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Sebastian Paust and the CEO of Aga khan Foundation.

European Union and Government of Germany have joined hands to transform the vocational training landscape in Gilgit Baltistan.

Under the EU-funded Energy Plus programme, rural communities will gain improved access to clean energy.