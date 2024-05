LAHORE - Faisalabad and Gujranwala division volleyball teams stormed into the final of Summer Games 2024 volleyball event after winning their semifinal matches against Sahiwal and Lahore division teams at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday. The final of Summer Games 2024 volleyball event will be played between Faisalabad and Gujranwala division volleyball teams at the same venue today (Thursday).