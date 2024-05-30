Fans pray for early recovery of Nausheen Shah after surgery

With a news that Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah had undergone a surgery, fans and showbiz stars have wished her best of luck and prayed for early recovery from the operation.

Taking to social media, the actor shared news about her surgery she underwent on May 27.

Though she did not mention the nature of the operation, the actor said it was a planned surgery and not on an emergency basis, and thankfully she was looking up gradually.

She asked her fans to pray for her full recovery. In a social media post, the actress further said she decided to personally inform her fans after the surgery so they would know she is doing well and can sincerely pray for her recovery.

Doctors have advised her to rest completely and take care of herself, Nausheen Shah said.