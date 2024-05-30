Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fans pray for early recovery of Nausheen Shah after surgery

Fans pray for early recovery of Nausheen Shah after surgery
Web Desk
10:56 PM | May 30, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

With a news that Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah had undergone a surgery, fans and showbiz stars have wished her best of luck and prayed for early recovery from the operation. 

Taking to social media, the actor shared news about her surgery she underwent on May 27.

Though she did not mention the nature of the operation, the actor said it was a planned surgery and not on an emergency basis, and thankfully she was looking up gradually. 

She asked her fans to pray for her full recovery. In a social media post, the actress further said she decided to personally inform her fans after the surgery so they would know she is doing well and can sincerely pray for her recovery. 

Doctors have advised her to rest completely and take care of herself, Nausheen Shah said.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024