FC restores mobile tower in Orakzai district

ISLAMABAD - Frontier Corps (North) has successfully restored a mobile network tower in Zira village, Orakzai district, which had been without mobile network facilities for a prolonged period.

Responding to the demands of local residents, according to the officials, Frontier Corps (North) initiated the tower installation project in collaboration with Jazz Network. The project faced numerous challenges, including land disputes, technical issues, construction difficulties, and the need for approvals from various departments. Despite these obstacles, the Frontier Corps worked diligently on an emergency basis to ensure the project’s completion.

The successful installation was made possible through the cooperation of local residents and support from various institutions. To mark this significant achievement, a special ceremony was held in Zira village.

The event saw the participation of district administration officials, the Frontier Corps representatives, Jazz Network officials, and local elders. During the ceremony, local elders expressed their gratitude to the Frontier Corps for their crucial efforts in facilitating the project, highlighting the importance of the restored mobile network for the area’s large population.

The restoration of the mobile network tower is expected to significantly enhance communication capabilities and improve connectivity for the residents of Zira and surrounding areas.