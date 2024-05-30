Thursday, May 30, 2024
FIA launches probe into controversial video posted from Imran Khan's account

Web Desk
10:15 PM | May 30, 2024
The FIA Cyber Wing on Thursday decided to conduct an inquiry into the uploading of a propaganda video featuring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the official X account of PTI founder Imran Khan

According to FIA sources, on May 26, a propaganda video was tweeted in the name of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the official X handle of PTI's founder. The official account was used to upload this video, it is said. 

Sources said the FIA Cyber Wing would discuss the matter with four PTI members: the PTI founder, Barrister Gohar, opposition leader Omar Ayub, and Raoof Hasan. The FIA team will determine whether the video was tweeted by the PTI founder himself or anyone else with his consent. 

FIA sources further mentioned that they would investigate who created and propagated the anti-Pakistan content. "If the account holder is responsible, legal action will be taken against him. If not, he will need to submit a written request to close the X account due to its unlawful use," they said. 

Web Desk

