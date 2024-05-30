Four heatstroke deaths reported in Sindh

KARACHI - Four people have died due to exposure to heatwave in Hyderabad and Jamshoro in Sindh. In Hyderabad, two policemen passed away within three days due to extreme heat.

Rizwan Sheikh, an official deputed at a local court, and an ASI from Qasimabad police station died due to heatstroke. A police spokesperson claimed that Rizwan’s death was not due to heatstroke.

In Jamshoro, two brothers, 10-year-old Rashid Gabol and 12-year-old Ali Shair Gabol, from Goth Dad Muhammad Khoso, died due to exposure to heatwave while playing in the open.

Hospital officials said both deaths were due to exposure to heatwave and possible dehydration.

Meanwhile, the heat wave continued its gripped across the Sukkur division on Wednesday. According to the meteorological department, hot weather will prevail across the division in the next 36 to 48 hours.

Sukkur recorded a maximum temperature of 49 degree centigrade. The heat wave bewildered the denizens, compelling them to remain indoors. The temperature in Khairpur was recorded at 49 and Ghotki district at 48 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the entire Sindh province kept sizzling on Wednesday as Mercury in most parts was hovering around the 50 C mark on Celsius scale while the met office forecast prevalence of heat wave conditions in the area during the next 2 days.

Jacobabad and Dadu remained the hottest cities in Sindh with the highest temperature touching 51 Celsius, followed by Khairpur, Larkana and Mohen jo Daro at 50C. Maximum temperature in Sukkur, Nawabshah and Rohri was recorded as 49C, Sakrand, Padidan, Hyderabad 48C, Mithi 44C, Karachi 42C and in Thatta 40C.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department, issued warning that mainly very hot weather is expected in most districts of the province and hot and humid in coastal areas in coming two days while dust raising or gusty winds may occur at few places during the period.

According to Heatwave Early Warning Center of PMD, the severe heatwave conditions persist across most parts of the province with daytime maximum temperature being 06-08 C above normal in Larkana and Sukkur divisions and Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts, while 05-07C so in, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas divisions and Sanghar district.

The center warned that Heatwave conditions gripping the coastal belt will continue till June 1 with day time maximum temperatures rising to 41-43 C in Karachi and 43-45 C in Thatta Badin and Sujawal during the period.