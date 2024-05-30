Gold rate up by Rs2,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,400 and was sold at Rs242,700 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs240,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,058 to Rs208,076 from Rs206,018 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs190,736 from Rs188,850, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs100 to Rs2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs85.74 to Rs 2,486.28. The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,352 from $2,339, the Association reported.